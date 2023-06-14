Vance Joseph: I hope to follow Wade Phillips’ trail and win a title in Denver

A week after returning to the Broncos, Vance Joseph called Wade Phillips. The head coach of the XFL Houston Roughnecks has been where Joseph now is.

Phillips was the head coach of the Broncos in 1993-94 before being fired. He returned as defensive coordinator in 2015-16, winning a Super Bowl.

“He reminded me that he was let go, and he came back as a coordinator and won a championship,” Joseph said, via transcripts from the team. “That was his message to me. Hopefully I can follow his trail.”

Joseph was the Broncos’ head coach in 2017-18, going 11-21. The Broncos fired him with two years left on his contract. He’s back anyway.

After four seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, Joseph accepted Sean Payton’s offer to join the Broncos’ staff as defensive coordinator.

“For me, it was never that,’' Joseph said. “It was a fair process. It’s a league of winning. So if you don’t win there’s going to be change. It was never personal for me. I came here and I worked my butt off, and it didn’t work.

“I’m back now and my focus is to play great defense for Sean and to win games.”

Joseph, 50, could have gone to the Eagles, but he wanted to return to Denver.

“I had a few choices after leaving Arizona,’' Joseph said. “But Denver being home, it’s a great place, great fan base. We have a home here still. So, for me, it was home. Outside of working with Sean, it was a perfect spot for me.”