 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vance Joseph: I hope to follow Wade Phillips’ trail and win a title in Denver

  
Published June 14, 2023 05:36 PM
yZ_CiYHB3SVt
June 14, 2023 12:06 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the Broncos' greatest players of the 21st century who aren't QBs, featuring Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., Champ Bailey, Ryan Clady and Demaryius Thomas.

A week after returning to the Broncos, Vance Joseph called Wade Phillips. The head coach of the XFL Houston Roughnecks has been where Joseph now is.

Phillips was the head coach of the Broncos in 1993-94 before being fired. He returned as defensive coordinator in 2015-16, winning a Super Bowl.

“He reminded me that he was let go, and he came back as a coordinator and won a championship,” Joseph said, via transcripts from the team. “That was his message to me. Hopefully I can follow his trail.”

Joseph was the Broncos’ head coach in 2017-18, going 11-21. The Broncos fired him with two years left on his contract. He’s back anyway.

After four seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, Joseph accepted Sean Payton’s offer to join the Broncos’ staff as defensive coordinator.

“For me, it was never that,’' Joseph said. “It was a fair process. It’s a league of winning. So if you don’t win there’s going to be change. It was never personal for me. I came here and I worked my butt off, and it didn’t work.

“I’m back now and my focus is to play great defense for Sean and to win games.”

Joseph, 50, could have gone to the Eagles, but he wanted to return to Denver.

“I had a few choices after leaving Arizona,’' Joseph said. “But Denver being home, it’s a great place, great fan base. We have a home here still. So, for me, it was home. Outside of working with Sean, it was a perfect spot for me.”