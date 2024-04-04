Veteran tackle La’el Collins agrees to terms with Bills on a one-year deal

On the same day the Bills officially traded veteran receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans, they added a veteran offensive lineman.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, La’el Collins has agreed to terms with the Bills.

Undrafted in 2015 after he was named in a murder investigation but never arrested or even officially suspected of the crime, Collins signed with the Cowboys. He became a starter as a rookie.

Collins spent six years in Dallas. In 2022, he played for the Bengals.

He was out of football for most of the 2023 season. He joined the Dallas practice squad late in the regular season.

Collins has 89 regular-season appearances, with 86 starts.