NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vic Fangio has decided to join Dolphins’ staff, after weighing other offers

  
Published February 2, 2023 06:19 AM
January 31, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the difference between sifting through conflicting reports versus Vic Fangio stating something isn’t finalized and where else he potentially could land.

The deal that was supposedly done four days ago appears to finally be done for real.

Vic Fangio has agreed to become the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

That deal was reported to be done on Sunday, but Fangio himself made clear after the reports surfaced that he had made no such agreement. Fangio was also linked to the defensive coordinator vacancies on both the 49ers and the Broncos.

Fangio has been consulting with the Eagles this season, and he may continue to do so through the Super Bowl before beginning work in Miami.

Fangio went just 19-30 in three years as the Broncos’ head coach, but he has had success as a defensive coordinator for the Bears, 49ers, Texans and Colts, and he’s a major get for Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins as they attempt to build on a playoff season in 2022 and become Super Bowl contenders in 2023.