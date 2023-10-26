Vic Fangio: It’s yet to be determined if Jalen Ramsey will play this week

Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey returned to practice last week, well ahead of the expected timetable after he underwent knee surgery during the summer.

Ramsey was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to get re-acclimated. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Ramsey is doing well.

“It’s yet to be determined if he’ll be able to go on Sunday,” Fangio said, via Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He is progressing well, practicing more this week. And we’ll see how that turns out by Sunday.”

Ramsey underwent surgery for a full meniscus repair back in July.

Fangio noted that if Ramsey is able to play this week, the secondary should improve with Ramsey playing alongside Xavien Howard.

“Anytime you add good players to your team, it will change,” Fangio said. “It should be of a benefit — both from their production and what it allows you to do schematically.”

If Ramsey’s bumped up to a full participant on Thursday or Friday, that could be an indication that he’s on track to play against New England. The Dolphins have another week before Ramsey must be activated to the 53-man roster.