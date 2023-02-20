 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vic Fangio not thinking about retirement: I might be here 10 years

  
Published February 20, 2023 11:02 AM
nbc_pftpm_xflusfl_230220
February 20, 2023 02:41 PM
Mike Florio breaks down his thoughts on the XFL returning for the third time, and the USFL having its first ever college draft months before the NFL draft.

Vic Fangio isn’t going to South Florida for retirement. Instead, the Dolphins have become the sixth team the 64-year-old will serve as a defensive coordinator.

“I still have a lot of coaching left in me,” Fangio said Monday, via NFL.com. “It’s not like I’m thinking about retirement or anything. Somebody asked, ‘How much longer are you going to do this?’ I don’t know. It might be 10 years, if they’ll have me here for 10 years. It’s just who I am, what I do, what I enjoy doing. I like the competition. I like teaching players. I like to see players improve as individuals. And putting something together is challenging and fulfilling.”

Fangio’s first, and likely only, head coaching job ended after three seasons with the Broncos. He spent 2022 in what he calls a “sabbatical,” but he served as a consultant for the Eagles before Super Bowl LVII.

He will coordinate a defense that features building blocks Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jevon Holland, Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou.