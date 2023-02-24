 Skip navigation
Vikings announce additions to their coaching staff

  
Published February 24, 2023 01:08 PM
The Vikings announced three changes to their coaching staff.

Grant Udinski will serve as assistant quarterbacks coach on head coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff. Udinski earned a promotion after spending his first season with the Vikings as the assistant to the head coach/special projects.

Udinski previously worked as a coaching assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21.

The Vikings hired Lance Bennett as a defensive quality control coach and Mike Siravo as inside linebackers coach.

Bennett joins the Vikings’ coaching staff after three seasons coaching in the NFL. He previously served as the assistant to the head coach for defensive coordinator Brian Flores with the Dolphins from 2019-21.

Siravo enters his fourth season coaching in the NFL, after two seasons as the senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach and one season as the linebackers coach with the Panthers. He brings 20 total years of coaching experience, both collegiately and professionally, to O’Connell’s staff.