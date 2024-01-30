Vikings announce TE T.J. Hockenson has undergone ACL surgery

A low hit from Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph on Christmas Eve resulted in a torn ACL for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

On Monday, Hockenson underwent surgery to repair the injury.

Here’s the announcement from the team: “Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson underwent successful surgery to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) today. The surgery was led by Dr. Neal ElAttrache from the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, Calif. The team will continue to provide updates, as appropriate, during Hockenson’s recovery.”

It’s unclear whether Hockenson will be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

One of the top tight ends in the NFL, Hockenson signed a four-year, $66 million extension before the 2023 season. He has a $9.9 million base salary in 2024.

In 15 games last year, Hockenson caught 95 passes for 960 yards and five touchdowns.