Vikings are the betting favorites to draft J.J. McCarthy

When the Vikings traded up to get another first-round draft pick last week, it was widely viewed as the first step toward a move into the Top 10 to draft their franchise quarterback of the future. And Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy is expected to be that quarterback.

The betting odds have the Vikings as the favorites to land McCarthy. They’re at -115 to be the team to draft McCarthy.

The biggest question is how high they’d need to move up to get McCarthy. With Caleb Williams favored to go first overall, Jayden Daniels favored to go second and Drake Maye favored to go third, trading up to No. 4 overall may be the goal for the Vikings. The fourth pick is currently owned by the Cardinals.

If the Vikings don’t draft McCarthy, the Giants are the team with the next-best odds to draft him, at +350. They’re followed by the Broncos at +430 and the Patriots at +900.