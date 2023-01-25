Vikings complete interview with Mike Pettine

The Vikings have completed an interview with their assistant head coach, Mike Pettine, for the defensive coordinator opening, the team announced.

The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday.

The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st in yards allowed (388.7).

The Vikings interviewed Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen on Monday and Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai on Tuesday. They are scheduled to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores on Thursday.

Pettine joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota last February. He spent the 2021 season working in Chicago and was the Packers defensive coordinator from 2018-20.

In 2014-15, Pettine was head coach of the Browns and went 10-22.