2023 Wimbledon Men's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Wimbledon Men's Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vikings complete interview with Mike Pettine

  
Published January 25, 2023 03:10 PM
January 20, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the Vikings firing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and how Minnesota will adjust its defensive scheme next season.

The Vikings have completed an interview with their assistant head coach, Mike Pettine, for the defensive coordinator opening, the team announced.

The Vikings are seeking a replacement for Ed Donatell, who they fired Thursday.

The Minnesota defense was one of the worst in franchise history finishing the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st in yards allowed (388.7).

The Vikings interviewed Saints co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen on Monday and Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai on Tuesday. They are scheduled to interview Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores on Thursday.

Pettine joined Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota last February. He spent the 2021 season working in Chicago and was the Packers defensive coordinator from 2018-20.

In 2014-15, Pettine was head coach of the Browns and went 10-22.