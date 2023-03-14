Vikings create $16 million in cap room with Kirk Cousins restructure

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings create $16 million in cap room with Kirk Cousins restructure

  
Published March 14, 2023 09:44 AM
nbc_pft_nflproposals_230314
March 14, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the various rule changes proposed by NFL teams, from a return of the third QB rule, to a fourth-and-20 onside kick alternative and more.

Word over the weekend was that the Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins were not close to an agreement about a contract extension, so the team has gone another route to lower his cap number for the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport if NFL Media reports that the team has converted a chunk of Cousins’ compensation into a signing bonus. According to multiple reports, the result is $16 million cap space for the coming season, which is the final one on Cousins’ contract. The remaining hit pushed into the two void years that are tacked onto his deal.

Cousins had a base salary of $10 million and a roster bonus of $20 million before the conversion.

In addition to creating cap space, the restructuring could lower Cousins’ salary for the 2023 season and make it easier for another team to absorb his contract in a trade. There’s no sign at present that the Vikings are considering anything other than getting compliant with the salary cap, however.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m. ET: Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Cousins’ salary is unchanged and that the restructure only involves converting the roster bonus. Two more void years have been added to the contract to further spread out the cap hit.