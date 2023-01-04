 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Vikings designate Jonathan Bullard for return from IR

  
Published January 4, 2023 07:08 AM
nbc_bfa_lionsgoff_2312
January 2, 2023 04:03 PM
As Detroit prepares to fight for its playoff life at Lambeau next weekend, Michael Holley and Michael Smith think the Lions have the potential to follow in the footsteps of other recent NFC powerhouses.

The Vikings placed a couple of offensive linemen on injured reserve Tuesday, but they may be getting a member of their defensive line back ahead of the playoffs.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have designated Jonathan Bullard for return. Bullard will practice on Wednesday and will have a 21-day window to be activated.

Bullard was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury in early December and he’s missed the last four games. Bullard played in 11 games and made seven starts before his injury.

Bullard recorded 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in those appearances.

The Vikings have also designated tight end Irv Smith for return from injured reserve.