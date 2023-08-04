 Skip navigation
Simone Biles' comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink
Kyle Busch wins second straight Superstar Racing Experience at Berlin Raceway
Vikings DT James Lynch tore ACL on Thursday

  
Published August 4, 2023 02:16 PM

The Vikings have lost one of their defensive depth pieces for 2023.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, defensive tackle James Lynch tore his ACL during Thursday’s practice and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Lynch, a fourth-round pick in 2020, appeared in 15 games with two starts last season, playing 24 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He finished the year with 20 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

In his 37 career games, Lynch has posted 53 tackles, four TFLs, and 2.0 sacks.

Lynch was entering the last year of his rookie deal and is slated to be a free agent next spring.