Vikings end round three with USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon
Published April 28, 2023 07:18 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Vikings’ move to pick Jordan Addison No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which closed out a historic string of four consecutive WR picks.
The Vikings are creating a pipeline to L.A.
Both picks made this year by Minnesota come from USC. Following the selection of receiver Jordan Addison with pick No. 23 on Thursday, the Vikings selected cornerback Mekhi Blackmon with the last pick of round three.
Blackmon and Addison were teammates and opponents at practice last season. They’ll get to square off again in Minnesota.
The Vikings desperately need help on defense, specifically at corner. They got it tonight, along with pickup up some extra picks by trading down.