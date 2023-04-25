Vikings exercise fifth-year option on Justin Jefferson

The Vikings have officially exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s rookie contract.

There was never any doubt that the Vikings would do it, but today it became official, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That means Jefferson is guaranteed a salary of $19.7 million for the 2024 season. In 2023 he’ll make a $2.4 million base salary in the fourth year of his rookie contract.

Of course, there’s a good chance Jefferson and the Vikings will agree to a new long-term contract before that. Jefferson’s second contract should make him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The 23-year-old Jefferson has been a Pro Bowler in all three of his NFL seasons and is coming off his best year, having led the NFL with 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards last season. He was chosen as the NFL’s offensive player of the year, and he’s as valuable as any non-quarterback in football.