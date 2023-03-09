Vikings expect Brian O’Neill to be ready for training camp

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update on right tackle Brian O’Neill’s health with the start of the new league year right around the corner.

O’Connell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he expects O’Neill to be ready for training camp this summer. O’Neill tore his Achilles in Week 17 and missed the final two games of the season as a result of the injury.

O’Neill started every game in 2020 and 2021 and had started every game last season before getting injured. He was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2021 season.

The Vikings have O’Neill under contract through 2026 and could restructure his contract to lower his nearly $19.7 million cap hit to create some space this offseason.