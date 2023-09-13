Vikings have no changes to their injury report

The Vikings’ injury report did not change from Monday.

Center Garrett Bradbury (back) remained out of practice, with left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) limited.

Bradbury left Sunday’s game after only seven of 64 snaps after missing five games last season with a back injury.

Davenport missed Sunday’s game after being added to the practice report Thursday.

Darrisaw played 58 of 64 snaps Sunday.