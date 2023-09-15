 Skip navigation
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw is active but did not start

  
Published September 14, 2023 08:39 PM

Vikings fans breathed a sigh of relief when left tackle Christian Darrisaw’s name did not appear on the inactive list. Already missing center Garrett Bradbury, the Vikings hoped to have Darrisaw.

Alas, Darrisaw is dressed but not playing.

Oli Udoh started at left tackle for the Vikings as Darrisaw stood on the sideline without a helmet.

Darrisaw played 58 of 64 snaps Sunday before injuring his ankle.

Kirk Cousins took two hits on the first drive of the game, which was only four plays.

The Vikings lost safety Josh Metellus on the first drive when he injured his shoulder. He is in the training room, and the Vikings list him as questionable to return.

The Eagles went 69 yards on their first drive but stalled at the Vikings 6 and settled for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.