Vikings OC Wes Phillips: Cam Akers trade not a sign of lost confidence in Alexander Mattison

One of the first questions to come to mind when the Vikings traded for running back Cam Akers was what the deal means for Minnesota’s current starter.

Alexander Mattison has 19 carries for 62 yards through the first two weeks of the season and he lost a fumble in last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles. On Thursday, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said that the team needs to cut down turnovers after having seven of them, but that the move for Akers is not a sign that the team has lost faith in Mattison’s ability.

“We haven’t lost confidence in Alex Mattison. I will say that,” Phillips said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.

Phillips deferred to head coach Kevin O’Connell about just how Akers will fit into the team’s plans in the backfield, but the trade wouldn’t have been made if the Vikings were satisfied with the status quo and the coming weeks should bring some new looks as the Vikings try to spur an anemic ground game.