Vikings open Aaron Jones’ 21-day practice window

The Vikings may get a key offensive player back as soon as Thursday night.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced in his Tuesday press conference that Minnesota is opening the 21-day practice window for running back Aaron Jones to return from injured reserve.

“We’ll see where he’s at potentially for his availability on Thursday night,” O’Connell said.

Jones has been sidelined by a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2.

Jones, 30, rushed for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns last season. He also caught 51 passes for 408 yards with two TDs.

O’Connell noted that the Vikings will have only walk-throughs instead of a true practice this week. Jones’ level of participation on the next two estimated injury reports will likely indicate his potential availability for Thursday’s matchup with the Chargers.