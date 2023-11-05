Vikings pull within 11-10 before halftime

Josh Dobbs hasn’t had much time in the Vikings offense, but he was able to engineer his first touchdown drive with his new team just before halftime.

Dobbs hit a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison and scrambled for 11 yards on a third down to set up a two-yard touchdown pass to running back Alexander Mattison with 55 seconds to play in the half. The extra point cut Atlanta’s lead to 11-10 and the score remained the same when the two teams went into the locker room.

Rookie Jaren Hall started at quarterback for Minnesota, but he was knocked out of the game with a concussion while trying to run for a touchdown on the Vikings’ second offensive possession of the day. Dobbs joined the Vikings on Tuesday in a trade and he was sacked for a safety and lost a fumble on his first two possessions, but he found his footing on the team’s final drive of the first half.

Dobbs will not have wide receiver K.J. Osborn to throw to in the second half. Osborn has been ruled out with a concussion while Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver Mack Hollins are both questionable to return with ankle injuries.