 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings put Brian O’Neill, Austin Schlottmann on IR

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:00 AM
nbc_fnia_appsmingb_230101
January 1, 2023 10:25 PM
The FNIA crew recaps the Green Bay Packers' win against the Minnesota Vikings and analyzes how they have turned their season around to be within one win of the postseason.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell suggested on Monday the team would be making roster moves on the offensive line this week and they announced a series of them on Tuesday.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Austin Schlottmann have both been placed on injured reserve. O’Neill suffered a calf injury in the Week 17 loss to the Vikings and Schlottmann fractured his fibula.

With one game left in the regular season, neither player would eligible to return unless the Vikings played and won three playoff games to advance to the Super Bowl.

Oli Udoh replaced O’Neill and Chris Reed stepped in at center. Schlottmann was starting because Garrett Bradbury has been out with a back injury. O’Connell said the team hopes to get Bradbury back, but it’s uncertain if he will be able to get back on the field.

The Vikings also announced that they have signed interior offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the active roster and tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad. Mancz was waived last month and has appeared in 64 games with the Bills, Dolphins, and Texans.