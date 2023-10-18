Vikings put Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

The Vikings won’t have pass rusher Marcus Davenport for at least the next four games.

On Wednesday morning, Minnesota announced that Davenport has been placed on injured reserve. He reportedly has a high-ankle sprain.

The Vikings also returned running back Kene Ngwangwu to the 53-man roster.

Ngwangwu, the team’s top kickoff returner, landed on IR in late August with an undisclosed injury. He’s now back, after missing six games.

The Vikings also have designated receiver Jalen Nailor to return from injured reserve. His practice window is now open.

Davenport, a former first-round pick of the Saints, signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Vikings in the offseason. He has two sacks in four 2023 regular-season games.