Vikings request interview with Brian Flores

  
Published January 21, 2023 05:08 AM
January 20, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the Vikings firing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and how Minnesota will adjust its defensive scheme next season.

Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores’ name has come up in conjunction with a number of jobs since the end of the regular season and we can add Vikings defensive coordinator to the list.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have requested an interview with Flores as part of their search for a new defensive coordinator. The Vikings fired Ed Donatell this week.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell spent the 2008 season with the Patriots and Flores was a special teams assistant with the team that year.

Flores has interviewed with the Browns and Falcons as part of their defensive coordinator searches, although he won’t be going to Cleveland as the Browns have hired Jim Schwartz. The Cardinals have also requested an interview with Flores for their head coaching vacancy.