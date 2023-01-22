 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vikings request interview with Ryan Nielsen

  
Published January 22, 2023 03:15 AM
nbc_pft_donatellfired_230120
January 20, 2023 08:52 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss the Vikings firing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and how Minnesota will adjust its defensive scheme next season.

The Vikings are looking to New Orleans as they try to find a new defensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the opening on Kevin O’Connell’s staff. The Vikings fired Ed Donatell late last week.

Nielsen has been with the Saints since becoming their defensive line coach in 2017. He continued working with that group after getting bumped up to co-defensive coordinator along with defensive backs coach Kris Richard when Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans in 2022.

The Vikings have also requested an interview with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and they’ll likely be adding more names to the list of candidates in the days to come.

Schefter adds that Nielsen is also expected to interview with the Falcons after Atlanta requested an interview with him as part of their defensive coordinator search.