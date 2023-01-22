Vikings request interview with Ryan Nielsen

The Vikings are looking to New Orleans as they try to find a new defensive coordinator.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the opening on Kevin O’Connell’s staff. The Vikings fired Ed Donatell late last week.

Nielsen has been with the Saints since becoming their defensive line coach in 2017. He continued working with that group after getting bumped up to co-defensive coordinator along with defensive backs coach Kris Richard when Dennis Allen became the head coach in New Orleans in 2022.

The Vikings have also requested an interview with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and they’ll likely be adding more names to the list of candidates in the days to come.

Schefter adds that Nielsen is also expected to interview with the Falcons after Atlanta requested an interview with him as part of their defensive coordinator search.