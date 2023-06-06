 Skip navigation
Vikings sign DeWayne McBride to wrap up draft class

  
Published June 6, 2023 11:38 AM
The Vikings have all of their 2023 draft picks under contract.

Running back DeWayne McBride has signed his four-year rookie deal. The seventh-round pick was the sixth and final draft pick by the team in April and the sixth and final draft pick to agree to his deal.

McBride averaged 7.4 yards per carry while posting 1,713 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns during his final season at UAB. He was second in the nation in yards per carry and second in rushing yards.

The Vikings also have Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, and Kene Nwangwu on the roster at running back. There’s been a lot of speculation about Cook’s future with the team, although there’s some reason to believe that plans to part ways with him might have changed at some point this offseason.