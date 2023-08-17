Vikings sign RB Aaron Dykes

The Vikings had Kareem Hunt in for a visit recently, but they added a different running back to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Aaron Dykes to the 90-man roster. They waived kicker Jack Podlesny in a corresponding move.

Dykes went undrafted out of the University of Richmond earlier this year. He ran for 1,980 yards and 16 touchdowns on 470 carries during his 42 appearances for the Spiders.

Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, DeWayne McBride, and Abram Smith are the other backs in Minnesota.

Waiving Podlesny leaves Greg Joseph as the only kicker on the Vikings roster.