Vikings stadium needs $280 million in maintenance over the next decade

  
Published April 2, 2023 07:10 AM
U.S. Bank Stadium didn’t open very long ago, in the grand scheme of things. It already needs a makeover.

Via Rochelle Olson of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, an architectural assessment released on Friday indicates that the stadium will need $280 million in maintenance over the next decade. Within the next year, $48 million will be required.

The challenge becomes coming up with the money for a stadium that opened in 2016.

“Is there sufficient money to cover these? The answer to that is no,” Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority Chair Michael Vekich said, via Olson.

The stadium’s capital improvement fund currently contains only $16 million.

The facility was built to last for decades. But money will still be needed to ensure it retains its reputation as one of the best in all of the NFL.