Vikings take first lead, 20-17, on J.J. McCarthy’s second TD throw

J.J. McCarthy has not had a great debut, throwing a pick-six and failing on all but one third down.

The Vikings, though, have hung around long enough to take the lead.

McCarthy threw this second touchdown pass, with both coming in the fourth quarter, and then converted the 2-point conversion. The Vikings lead for the first time, 20-17, with 9:46 left.

McCarthy threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones completing a three-play, 50-yard drive, and the second-year quarterback then found Adam Thielen on the 2-point try.

McCarthy is 10-of-17 for 113 yards with two touchdowns and the interception that Nahshon Wright returned 74 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings, though, have owned the fourth quarter and now own the lead.