nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Vikings take first lead, 20-17, on J.J. McCarthy’s second TD throw

  
Published September 8, 2025 11:01 PM

J.J. McCarthy has not had a great debut, throwing a pick-six and failing on all but one third down.

The Vikings, though, have hung around long enough to take the lead.

McCarthy threw this second touchdown pass, with both coming in the fourth quarter, and then converted the 2-point conversion. The Vikings lead for the first time, 20-17, with 9:46 left.

McCarthy threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones completing a three-play, 50-yard drive, and the second-year quarterback then found Adam Thielen on the 2-point try.

McCarthy is 10-of-17 for 113 yards with two touchdowns and the interception that Nahshon Wright returned 74 yards for a touchdown. The Vikings, though, have owned the fourth quarter and now own the lead.