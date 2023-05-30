Vikings to host practices with Titans, Cardinals

The Vikings will be welcoming a pair of their preseason opponents to their facility for joint practices this summer.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced at a Tuesday press conference that the Titans and Cardinals will both practice with the team ahead of preseason games. The Vikings host the Titans in their second preseason game and will remain at home to face the Cardinals in their final exhibition outing.

“It’ll give us a tremendous opportunity to have four-plus days of really good competition. . . . To be able to have that is a critical, critical part of our training camp formula,” O’Connell said.

The Vikings’ other preseason game will take place in Seattle on August 10.