Vikings to release Adam Thielen on Friday

The Vikings are moving on from longtime receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen will be released on Friday, according to multiple reports.

There was some thought that Thielen could restructure his deal to remain with Minnesota in 2023. He was slated to carry a $20 million cap hit.

But instead, Thielen will have a clean break and become a free agent. Because he’s being released, Thielen will be eligible to sign with any team immediately instead of when the new league year begins next week.

Thielen ends his time with the Vikings No. 4 on the franchise’s all-time list with 6,682 receiving yards, No. 3 with 534 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdown receptions.

If the Vikings release Thielen with a post-June 1 designation to spread out the cap hit, they’d save $13.4 million against the cap in 2023 with $6.6 million in dead money.