Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Vikings to release Adam Thielen on Friday

  
Published March 10, 2023 05:02 AM
nbc_pft_kevinoconnellint_230301
March 1, 2023 03:04 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell to examine the new energy he instilled in Minnesota and how to get Kirk Cousins to play at his best in the biggest moments.

The Vikings are moving on from longtime receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen will be released on Friday, according to multiple reports.

There was some thought that Thielen could restructure his deal to remain with Minnesota in 2023. He was slated to carry a $20 million cap hit.

But instead, Thielen will have a clean break and become a free agent. Because he’s being released, Thielen will be eligible to sign with any team immediately instead of when the new league year begins next week.

Thielen ends his time with the Vikings No. 4 on the franchise’s all-time list with 6,682 receiving yards, No. 3 with 534 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdown receptions.

If the Vikings release Thielen with a post-June 1 designation to spread out the cap hit, they’d save $13.4 million against the cap in 2023 with $6.6 million in dead money.