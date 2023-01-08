Vikings waltz into playoffs with easy win over Bears

For most of this season, the Vikings’ wins have been close and hard-fought. Not today.

The Vikings went to Chicago and easily beat an overmatched Bears team today, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.

Kirk Cousins had a great first half and then gave way to Nick Mullens, who did enough to hold the lead as the Vikings won going away.

Minnesota finishes the season 13-4 and will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Bears’ loss drops their record to 3-14 on the season.