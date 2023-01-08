 Skip navigation
Vikings waltz into playoffs with easy win over Bears

  
Published January 8, 2023 11:03 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinupdate_230106
January 6, 2023 07:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King provide a positive update on Damar Hamlin's health status and discuss the role that the Buffalo Bills' medical staff played on Monday night in saving Hamlin's life.

For most of this season, the Vikings’ wins have been close and hard-fought. Not today.

The Vikings went to Chicago and easily beat an overmatched Bears team today, jumping out to an early lead and never looking back.

Kirk Cousins had a great first half and then gave way to Nick Mullens, who did enough to hold the lead as the Vikings won going away.

Minnesota finishes the season 13-4 and will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Bears’ loss drops their record to 3-14 on the season.