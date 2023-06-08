 Skip navigation
Vikings will release Dalvin Cook on Friday

  
Published June 8, 2023 06:02 AM
June 5, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s in the Vikings’ best interest to move on from Dalvin Cook, and analyze the RB’s potential fit with the Dolphins, if he were to be released.

A trade could have happened last week. It didn’t. It still could happen this week.

Per a league source, the Vikings have informed running back Dalvin Cook that he will be released. Also per the source, the transaction is expected to be processed on Friday.

This creates a two-day window for someone who wants to secure dibs on Dalvin to work out a trade.

The problem is that he likely won’t budge on his $10.4 million salary. Whoever employs him has the contractual right to restructure his contract, pushing millions into future years.

If he’s released, teams that could sign him include the Dolphins and Broncos.

And don’t sleep on the Jets, not with Breece Hall still recovering from a torn ACL.

There should be no shortage of suitors, frankly. Cook is a home-run hitter, and he finally has gotten his injured shoulder healed.