Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Vikings won't exercise option on Jalen Reagor

  
Published May 2, 2023 01:14 PM
May 1, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the chances of Kirk Cousins landing a contract extension with the Vikings and evaluate how far Minnesota could go with him at QB.

The Eagles, for all their recent draft prowess, could have had receiver Justin Jefferson in 2020. Instead, they took receiver Jalen Reagor one spot before Jefferson was picked.

It didn’t work out for Reagor in Philly. He was traded last year to the Vikings. And it didn’t work out sufficiently well during his first year with the Vikings to get Minnesota to exercise the fifth-year option.

The Vikings passed, as expected, on extending Reagor’s fifth-year option, via NFL.com.

Despite appearing in 17 regular-season games last year, Reagor caught only eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. His main job was returning punts.

Given the decision to use a first-round pick on receiver Jordan Addison, Raegor once again will be a complementary piece of the team, at best, in 2023. And he’ll be a free agent in 2024.