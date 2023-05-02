Vikings won’t exercise option on Jalen Reagor

The Eagles, for all their recent draft prowess, could have had receiver Justin Jefferson in 2020. Instead, they took receiver Jalen Reagor one spot before Jefferson was picked.

It didn’t work out for Reagor in Philly. He was traded last year to the Vikings. And it didn’t work out sufficiently well during his first year with the Vikings to get Minnesota to exercise the fifth-year option.

The Vikings passed, as expected, on extending Reagor’s fifth-year option, via NFL.com.

Despite appearing in 17 regular-season games last year, Reagor caught only eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. His main job was returning punts.

Given the decision to use a first-round pick on receiver Jordan Addison, Raegor once again will be a complementary piece of the team, at best, in 2023. And he’ll be a free agent in 2024.