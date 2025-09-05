 Skip navigation
Vita Vea returns to practice, listed as questionable for Week 1

  
Published September 5, 2025 03:40 PM

The Buccaneers got defensive tackle Vita Vea back on the practice field Friday and the door is open to him playing against the Rams on Sunday.

Vea has been listed as questionable to play in the first game of the regular season. Vea missed two practices this week with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) were not expected to play this week and they were officially ruled out on Friday. The team hopes to have them back in action in the near future.

Cornerbacks Christian Izien (oblique) and Benjamin Morrison (groin) have also been ruled out. Tight end Cade Otton (groin) is set to play after avoiding an injury designation.