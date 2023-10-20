Vita Vea returns to practice on Friday

One of Tampa Bay’s key defenders got back on the practice field on Friday.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea was practicing during the session, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Vea was limited with a foot injury on Wednesday and then didn’t practice on Thursday. The fact that he’s back is a positive sign of his availability for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Vea has recorded 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in five games this season.

The Bucs will announce Vea’s participation level and his game status in their full injury report later on Friday.