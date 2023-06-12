 Skip navigation
Von Miller: Leonard Floyd gives us one of the best defensive lines in the league

  
Published June 12, 2023 06:06 AM
June 12, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Von Miller’s seventh annual pass rush summit held in Las Vegas, where he gathered with Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Cam Jordan, Jeffery Simmons and Bobby Wagner.

Von Miller expects to be recovered enough from last year’s torn ACL that he will be able to avoid the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, but the Bills recently moved to make sure they’re well-equipped with other options at defensive end.

The Bills signed Leonard Floyd last week and Miller is welcoming his former Rams teammate with open arms. During an interview at his pass rush summit over the weekend, Miller said he believes Floyd’s arrival puts the Bills at the top of the list of defensive lines in the entire league.

“He’s a high energy guy,” Miller said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “He’s gonna lay out for plays. He’s a wrecking ball in there, man. When I heard the possibility of Leonard Floyd coming to the team I was all onboard for it. Played in L.A. with Leonard. I’m super excited to have him there. Him matched up with Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J [Epenesa]. We have one of the best defensive line rooms in the National Football League.”

With quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and Justin Herbert on this year’s schedule, the Bills are going to need a strong pass rush so they’ll be hoping for good health for Miller and a quick adaptation to a new defense from Floyd.