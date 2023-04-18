 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Von Miller says he feels great, expects to be ready early in the season

  
Published April 18, 2023 09:53 AM
nbc_pft_billsdraft_230417
April 17, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why it’s vital for the Bills to go all-in on a “playmaker” in the 2023 NFL Draft to support Josh Allen.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller isn’t putting a precise timeline on his return from his torn ACL, but he says the progress so far has been good.

Miller said today that he feels “great” and that he expects to play “early in the season.”

The 34-year-old Miller is participating in voluntary workouts at the team facility, and he was seen on the field without a brace on his knee, although he wasn’t doing anything particularly strenuous.

Miller also said he’s been able to play golf for the last month, which he sees as a good sign that his knee will keep getting better.

“Everything is downhill from here,” Miller said.

Miller was playing well for the Bills last season before suffering his torn ACL on Thanksgiving. Buffalo would love to see him return to form this season as he attempts to earn a Super Bowl ring with his third different team.