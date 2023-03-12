 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wade Phillips leads Houston Roughnecks to 4-0

  
Published March 12, 2023 04:26 AM
nbc_pft_bestqbsunder25_230310
March 10, 2023 09:27 AM
From Justin Herbert to Jalen Hurts, Mike Florio and Peter King reveal their selections for the top quarterbacks who are 25 years old or younger.

Former three-time NFL head coach Wade Phillips believes his advancing age is keeping him from getting another opportunity from Big Shield. For the XFL, the only number that matters is four.

Phillips, 75, has taken the Houston Roughnecks to a 4-0 record in the XFL.

Houston’s latest victory came on Saturday night, with a 44-16 blowout of the winless Orlando Guardians.

A defensive guru, Phillips saw the Roughnecks defense rack up four sacks and six tackles for loss.

Paxton Lynch, a former first-round pick of the Broncos (one of the teams Phillips previously coached), completed 18 of 30 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns for Orlando. The effort included an 81-yard touchdown to receiver Charleston Rambo. Lynch also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Houston.

Houston led 20-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. It remains to be seen whether one or more NFL teams look back on the decision to move on from Wade Phillips with regret.

Given some of the struggling defenses in the NFL, maybe they should.