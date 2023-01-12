 Skip navigation
Weather or not, Kyle Shanahan expects a close game against the Seahawks

  
Published January 12, 2023 02:51 PM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how the Seahawks could attempt to ruin the 49ers’ postseason dreams after what’s been a strong year.

When the Seahawks and 49ers get together for the third time this season, weather could be an issue . On Thursday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether the conditions can be an equalizer.

“I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff, but when it’s one game, three and a half hours in the playoffs, I look at all games as equal,” Shanahan told reporters. “I know we’re favored, I know what people say, but this is the NFL and this is the playoffs and last time we played them, it came down to last possession, I expect it to be the same.”

In other words, take the Seahawks and the points.

Shanahan also was asked whether he has a Plan B game plan, in the event that the conditions become a real issue.

“You have everything in the game plan for it to go any way, not just because of weather, but whether you’re struggling in any aspect too, so you always got that planned and you we know it’s a big possibility,” Shanahan said. “We’ll see how it affects both sides and we’ll adjust accordingly.”

One question obviously becomes whether quarterback Brock Purdy will thrive in difficult weather conditions. Shanahan was impressed by Purdy’s performance in a rainy practice on Wednesday.

“He did a good job,” Shanahan said of the rookie who has won each of his five starts. “I did group install with the defense before and he definitely did a lot better than me. I couldn’t function at all, so it was definitely cool to watch him after, which it should be that way, but no I think he’s got some familiarity with it just being where he played college football and he had a good practice yesterday.”

It remains to be seen whether the conditions are an issue. The 49ers began their season in heavy rain against the Bears in Chicago, and it didn’t go well. This time around, it will be interesting to see whether the weather gives the Seahawks a better chance to become the first No. 7 seed to beat a No. 2 seed since the postseason expanded to 14 teams in 2020.