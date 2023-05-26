 Skip navigation
What’s next for DeAndre Hopkins?

  
Published May 26, 2023 09:23 AM
Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 25: Arizona Cardinal receiver DeAndre Hopkins waves to fans during the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 25, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 134-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

He wanted to be traded, but no one wanted to absorb his current contract. Now, he’s a free agent.

So where will receiver DeAndre Hopkins land?

He turns 31 on June 6, and he’s had some injuries in recent years. He also missed the first six games of the 2022 season due to a PED suspension.

As a vested veteran, Hopkins becomes an immediate free agent.

Previously, Hopkins displayed interest in playing for the Chiefs and the Bills. More recently, he has expressed admiration of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who separately has expressed interest in adding Hopkins to the roster in Baltimore.

Hopkins told the I Am Athlete podcast earlier this week that he wants stable management, a quarterback who loves the game, and a great defense.