When will the Cowboys host the Jets?

One of the most intriguing questions for the 2023 schedule was whether Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys would host Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Thanksgiving. That game would have generated one of the biggest regular-season ratings in years.

Now, with the Jets hosting the Dolphins on Black Friday, a Jets-Cowboys game on Thanksgiving is off the table.

So when will the Jets and Cowboys play in Dallas?

Could it be the following Thursday night on Amazon, with the Cowboys getting a full week to get ready and the Jets having six days? Could it be on a Sunday night? A Monday night?

With the 4:30 p.m. ET game on Thanksgiving out of the mix, it can happen on any of the networks that carry NFL games. And everyone one of them will want it.

Barring a leak (which is entirely possible), we’ll finally know tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. ET. Whenever it happens, the audience will be massive.