Where will DeAndre Hopkins’s next contract fall among other receivers?

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for more than a day, and there has been no clear indication yet as to which team or teams will be pursuing him.

Although franchises like the Chiefs and Bills have been linked to Hopkins, it’s possible that both teams: (1) know what he wants; and (2) know they’re not willing to give it to him.

It takes only one team to give Hopkins what he desires to receive. But it’s possible that all teams will fall below his expectations, and that he’ll eventually have to lower his target.

The problem is that, for two straight years, he hasn’t played very much. In 2021, he appeared in 10 games. Last year, he missed six due to a PED suspension and two more due to injury.

Teams surely will want to combine a reasonable base salary with per-game roster bonuses and incentives based on production. He might not like it, but it might be all he can get.

The longer it takes for Hopkins to do a deal, the greater the likelihood that he wants more than whatever he’s being offered.

He also might have to balance taking the biggest chunk of cash against having the greatest chance to chase a Super Bowl.

With offseason workouts coming to an end, Hopkins can take his time. He also might decide, if the numbers aren’t to his liking, to let things play out into camp. Indeed, if a contender has a No. 1 receiver who suffers an injury in August or September, Hopkins could see the demand for his services spike, considerably and immediately.