Which is better for a quarterback, full guarantee or cap percentage?

The Collective Bargaining Agreement permits NFL teams to give individual players fully-guaranteed contracts and/or contracts tied to a percentage of the cap. Teams don’t like to do either or, perhaps more accurately, the league doesn’t want them to.

Here’s a question we got for Thursday’s PFT Live. Which is better?

Twitter user @JrCaio13 posed the inquiry. “If you are [Joe] Burrow/[Justin] Herbert or even Lamar [Jackson]: would you fight for a fully guaranteed contract or for one where your salary is a fixed percentage of the cap? The latter seems better .”

The latter does indeed seem better, generally speaking. And while it ultimately depends on the amount of full guarantees and the specific percentage of the cap involved, it makes more sense for long-term contracts to tie future earnings to cap growth, because the cap will keep going up. Since franchise quarterbacks tend to stay franchise quarterbacks, the full guarantee becomes less desirable than avoiding the possibility of a contract becoming obsolete by the passing of time and the ongoing elevation of the market.

That said, the more a quarterback relies on mobility, the more important full guarantees become. When contracts aren’t guaranteed, the player needs to retain his desirability to the team, especially if his pay is tied to ongoing cap growth. If the player gets to a point, due to injuries or age or some combination of the team, at which he’s no longer considered to be good enough to justify his deal, the lack of guarantees makes the quarterback susceptible to being cut.

Thus, at the simplest level, Burrow and Herbert should get the cap percentage. For Jackson, perhaps full guarantees make more sense.

Again, it all comes down to amount. The greater the full guarantee, the more attractive that term. The greater the cap percentage, the more attractive that term.

These are still terms that the NFL doesn’t want its teams to offer. Multiple players have tried to get a cap percentage over the years, from Darrelle Revis to Kirk Cousins. None have succeeded. That shouldn’t stop the players from trying.

The best candidate for a cap percentage could be Burrow. The Bengals want to keep him over the long haul. Why not carve off a known percentage of the cap each and every year, allowing him to always be fairly compensated in relation to all otters players?