Will Anderson on position change: “Super excited” to do anything Texans need

  
Published May 14, 2023 04:34 AM

Will Anderson’s rookie season with the Texans will involve a change in positions, but it’s not one that he or head coach DeMeco Ryans thinks will be a particularly difficult one for the third overall pick.

Anderson will be playing defensive end with his hand on the ground in Houston after mostly playing as a standup outside linebacker while at Alabama. Anderson said at the team’s rookie minicamp that he’s “had that experience” at the high school level and that he’s fired up for anything the Texans throw his way.

“I’m very excited, however they want to use me, it’s just going to be anything I kind of did at Alabama,” Anderson said, via the team’s website. “So I’m super excited , but just to do anything they need from me for the team.”

Ryans said it’s “not a huge position change” and the hope with the Texans will be that the tweak in how Anderson lines up helps set him up for a fast start to his NFL career.