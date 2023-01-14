 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Damar Hamlin be present for Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills game?

  
Published January 14, 2023 06:10 PM
nbc_snf_floriodamarhamlin_230114
January 14, 2023 10:01 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on Damar Hamlin, who was in the Bills' building just 12 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited the team on Saturday . It gave the team, we’re told, a huge lift.

On Sunday, Hamlin could blow the roof off of Buffalo.

The question for the day is whether Hamlin will attend the game. Per one source, that’s the plan. It’s been impossible to get confirmation regarding that possibility. Which could be evidence of a concerted effort to keep the plan under wraps for as long as possible.

Which would make sense. There’s no reason to announce that he plans to be present. If so, and if for some reason he’s not there, it becomes a huge letdown.

Regardless, all eyes will be on Buffalo as 1:00 p.m. ET approaches on Sunday. And it would indeed be amazing if Hamlin makes an appearance at the game, only 13 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

UPDATE 9:11 a.m. ET 1/15/23: We’re now hearing that the current plan is for Damar Hamlin to not personally attend the game. We’ll find out the final answer soon enough.