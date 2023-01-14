Will epic playoff collapse open door for a Chargers coaching change?

During the pregame show prior to tonight’s Chargers-Jaguars playoff game, I said that folks around the league were very curious as to whether the Chargers or Cowboys will make a coaching change if they lose in the wild-card round or, more importantly, how they lose.

The Chargers have lost in epic fashion, blowing a 27-0 lead and losing 31-30.

That will put the entire sports media on watch for the possibility of Chargers coach Brandon Staley being relieved of his duties after two seasons, especially with an A-lister like Sean Payton looking for a new home.

Payton and Justin Herbert? Are you kidding me? The Chargers would take over L.A., and they would never look back, at least not while Payton and Herbert were together.

Here’s the question. Will ownership move on from Staley, and will they cough up the cash necessary to bring Payton to town?

If the Chargers won’t, maybe the Broncos will. And that may be all the more reason to do it.