Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will epic playoff collapse open door for a Chargers coaching change?

  
Published January 14, 2023 06:43 PM
nbc_fnia_florioseanpayton_230114
January 14, 2023 07:51 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest surrounding head coach changes, given three of the five teams with vacancies have received permission to interview Sean Payton.

During the pregame show prior to tonight’s Chargers-Jaguars playoff game, I said that folks around the league were very curious as to whether the Chargers or Cowboys will make a coaching change if they lose in the wild-card round or, more importantly, how they lose.

The Chargers have lost in epic fashion, blowing a 27-0 lead and losing 31-30.

That will put the entire sports media on watch for the possibility of Chargers coach Brandon Staley being relieved of his duties after two seasons, especially with an A-lister like Sean Payton looking for a new home.

Payton and Justin Herbert? Are you kidding me? The Chargers would take over L.A., and they would never look back, at least not while Payton and Herbert were together.

Here’s the question. Will ownership move on from Staley, and will they cough up the cash necessary to bring Payton to town?

If the Chargers won’t, maybe the Broncos will. And that may be all the more reason to do it.