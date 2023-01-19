 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will Jeff Bezos eventually bid on the Commanders?

  
Published January 19, 2023 01:44 AM
nbc_pft_brady_230118
January 18, 2023 08:39 AM
After Tom Brady attempted a low slide tackle on Malik Hooker against the Cowboys, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he gets away with dirty plays due to all his accomplishments.

In the days after Commanders owner Daniel Snyder made clear his interest in exploring all options when it comes to selling the team, it seemed inevitable that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would make a bid for the team. To date, he hasn’t.

So will he?

After news emerged over the weekend that Bezos didn’t submit a bid before last month’s deadline for doing so, we raised the question of whether Bezos deliberately decided not to make a bid, or whether he was being frozen out . That question wasn’t raised without some loose idea that there was potential merit to the latter proposition.

Since then, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that Snyder would prefer not to tell to Bezos . That’s a point Peter King made very early in the process, that Snyder wouldn’t want to sell to the man who owns the Washington Post.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reported earlier this week that Bank of America, which is handling the sale of the team, continues to court Bezos , regardless of whether Snyder would prefer to sell to someone else. The outside company’s financial interests point to maximizing the sale price, if its fee is based on the total amount of money that changes hands. And it’s obvious that Bezos would (or at least could) pay more than any of the other bidders.

For now, the highest bid (per Perez) is $6.3 billion. The night before the bids were due, Forbes reported that Snyder had received multiple bids “well north ” of $7 billion. Which suggests that perhaps someone was spreading exaggerated information in order to goose the process.