 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Jets get Quinnen Williams signed?

  
Published April 15, 2023 02:53 PM
nbc_bfa_packersjets_230414
April 14, 2023 04:13 PM
Charles Robinson explains why the Packers and Jets haven’t been able to strike a deal for Aaron Rodgers yet.

They signed his brother, Quincy, before he became a free agent. Will the Jets sign Quinnen Williams before he becomes a holdout, sort of, from the offseason program?

Quinnen is entering the option year of his rookie deal. He’s due to make $9.954 million, an amount far below his value to the team.

Through four seasons, the third overall pick in the draft likewise hasn’t gotten his fair financial shake in the NFL, with a slotted four-year, $32.4 million deal.

And so, as noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Quinnen Williams is expected to withhold services in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. It’s really all he can do to put pressure on the Jets.

The question becomes whether he’ll also choose to skip the mandatory minicamp and/or stay away from training camp, absent the contract he has earned.

And it’s more than earning a second deal. When the NFL successfully reduced -- dramatically -- the pay given to incoming draft picks via the 2011 labor contract, the goal was to prevent busts from taking millions out of the system without earning it. That’s fine, but what about the non-busts? They have to wait at least three years before they can get a new deal, and then they have to wait for their teams to choose to give a new contract to them.

First-round draft picks who turn out to be great players shouldn’t have to wait four or five years (or longer, given the franchise tag) to get the contract they deserve. While no fan will shed tears for Williams and his $41 million in wages over five seasons, he deserves more than that, given his skills and abilities.

The market is clear. He should get at least $23.5 million per year in new money, comparable to the contract signed by Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.

Unless the Jets give Williams a fair deal, he’ll play his fifth season for peanuts in comparison to his current value. Time will tell whether the Jets will get him properly taken care of, or risk having him stay away until he gets what he deserves.