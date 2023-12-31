Will Levis carted to training room, questionable to return

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis was carted to the training room in the second quarter Sunday.

The Titans list him as questionable to return with a foot injury.

Ryan Tannehill has replaced Levis again.

Levis was injured on a sack by Jerry Hughes, who also stripped the ball from Levis’ hand. Sheldon Rankins returned the fumble 13 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 Houston lead with 10:02 remaining in the second quarter.

It is the second time in three weeks Levis has been injured against the Texans.

He injured his ankle on the final play of the loss to the Texans on Dec. 17 and missed last week’s loss to the Seahawks with the injury.

Levis is 2-of-6 for 16 yards today.

The Titans trail 20-0.