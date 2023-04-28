 Skip navigation
Will Levis headlines players who showed up for draft, but didn’t get picked

  
Published April 27, 2023 08:17 PM
April 27, 2023 10:44 PM
The process of inviting players to the draft is always an inexact science. Ideally, the league wants the green room to empty out during round one.

Tonight, it definitely did not.

Of 17 players who came to Kansas City, only 13 were picked. Four were not.

Quarterback Will Levis, defensive end Keion White, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., and defensive back Brian Branch were not picked. Whether they return for Friday night remains to be seen.

Levis surprisingly slid, apparently due to a toe issue that was not leaked in the draft preceding the draft. Porter believed his window opened at No. 7 and closed at No. 17, possibly at No. 20.

Still, someone gave Levis bad information. He surely wouldn’t have been there to suffer through the indignity. And he wouldn’t have seemed so flustered by the fact that he was dropping.

But drop he did. He’s going to be asking some pointed questions to whoever made him think he’d have a short stay in the green room. And we’ll see how long he ends up waiting on Friday night, whether he’s back at the draft or elsewhere.